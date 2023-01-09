‘A move to reignite it’ – Rangers boss Mick Beale discusses emerging Norwich City transfer rumour

Rangers manager Mick Beale has hailed Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, amid reports linking the Canaries midfielder with move to Ibrox.

Yesterday, The Scottish Sun reported that Rangers are keen on a potential swoop for Cantwell, 24, who’s featured 18 times in the Championship for Norwich this season without recording a single goal or assist.

The Englishman has endured a tough few years at Carrow Road after his earlier promise – Cantwell was once linked with moves to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United but a combination of minor injuries and poor form has seen him lose his way a bit.

Speaking to Scottish radio station Clyde1 though, Rangers boss Beale has addressed the rumour linking his side with Cantwell.

He said:

“I think Todd was an excellent player as a boy when he was young, playing against one of my Liverpool U23s team, I thought he’d go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start, and then he’s just looking maybe now for a move to reignite it. But I think he’s a fantastic player at a good age.”