3 PL midfielders West Brom could realistically sign on loan this month including Aston Villa man

West Brom look to be in the market for a central midfielder this month.

Carlos Corberan’s side were linked with Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Russell ahead of this month, but that move seems to have gone quiet. Now though, the Baggies are being linked with a former Huddersfield Town player in Lewis O’Brien, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest.

A move may not be all that easy given the fact that Forest only signed O’Brien last summer, but it seems evident that West Brom are hoping to sign a central midfielder during the January transfer window.

Here we look at three Premier League names that the Baggies could realistically sign on loan this month…

Tom Davies

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has recently been linked with a loan move to Rangers, and Gers boss Michael Beale has neither confirmed nor denied the link, suggesting that Davies is someone he’s looking at.

And that could also suggest that the Toffees are open to offers for Davies this month – the 24-year-old has fallen out of favour in the last two seasons, having made just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

He’s an experienced Premier League player for his age though and so he’d be a good signing for a lot of teams, especially those in the Championship. Davies is also a dogged midfield player with a lot of tenacity, and so he’d be a good like-for-like alternative to O’Brien.

Morgan Sanson

Morgan Sanson is another name who’s currently out favour. The Aston Villa man has played just once in the Premier League this season but was on target in Villa’s FA Cup defeat v Stevenage over the weekend.

He was linked with a Championship move earlier in the campaign with Sunderland mentioned at the time, and recent reports coming out of France say that Sanson is pushing for a move away from Villa Park this month, with a move to the French top tier on the cards.

But should Sanson fancy staying in England and proving his worth, a temporary move to West Brom could make a lot of sense – he’s a classy midfielder who can play in numerous roles in the middle, and being based close to West Brom as it is, a move makes all the more sense.

Josh Onomah

Fulham’s Josh Onomah was close to joining West Brom last summer, but his temporary switch to The Hawthorns fell through and he remained in London.

He’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season and he’ll no doubt be someone who Fulham consider moving on, either temporarily or permanently.

Onomah is a powerful midfielder with great technical-abilities, and he’s proved himself to be a keen Championship player in the past having played a key role in his side’s 2019/20 promotion.

He’d be a solid addition to this West Brom side and he’d definitely bring a degree of technicality and power to Corberan’s midfield ranks.