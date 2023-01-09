3 goalkeepers Stoke City could realistically sign on loan this month including Newcastle United man

Stoke City are once again being linked with Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The Potters are long-term admirers of Iversen’s. The Danish shot-stopper isn’t getting into the starting XI at Leicester City and a loan move could well be on the cards for him this month.

And it seems like Alex Neil is definitely keen on signing a new no.1 during this month’s transfer window, having changed from Joe Bursik to Jack Bonham earlier in the campaign, but to little avail.

Here we look at three goalkeepers Stoke City could realistically sign on loan this month, should a move for Iversen not materialise…

Karl Hein

Arsenal and Estonia goalkeeper Karl Hein is struggling for game time. He was set to gain some valuable experience on loan with Reading last season, but after impressing in his first five Championship appearances, he was recalled to recover from an injury.

He remains a very exciting prospect and he’s very experienced on the international stage too, having already amassed 18 caps for his country.

Another Championship loan could be a realistic possibility for Hein this month and a move to Stoke City could be beneficial for all involved.

Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow is an experienced name. He’s currently at Newcastle United but he’s yet to feature in the Premier League this season, having made just one EFL Cup appearance during this campaign.

The former Nottingham Forest man is behind both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order and so Newcastle may well sanction an exit for Darlow this month, should he be keen on securing a move away form St James’ Park.

But teams today are wary of having no less than three first-team goalkeepers as injuries can – and often do – pile up quickly. Darlow though certainly seems like a viable option for Neil.

Matija Sarkic

A potentially ambitious move would be one for Wolves’ no.2 Matija Sarkic. The 25-year-old Montenegro international is yet to feature in the Premier League for Wolves, but he has been playing fairly regularly in cup competitions.

He spent time on loan with Birmingham City last season and he largely impressed, making 23 Championship appearances for Blues before returning to Wolves prematurely.

He’s got a decent bit of Football League experience to his name now having previously spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town too. Should he be available, he’d be a top signing for a lot of Championship sides, but again; this one seems fairly ambitious given that he’s regularly on Wolves’ bench.