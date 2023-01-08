West Brom boss Corberan keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest man, reporter says

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is keeping tabs on old favourite Lewis O’Brien, Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Baggies boss Corberan knows 24-year-old midfielder O’Brien from their time together at Huddersfield Town.

Now, reporter Alan Nixon has said that the Spaniard is keen on reuniting with the Nottingham Forest man and is monitoring his situation at the City Ground.

O’Brien was a figure of interest for many clubs before Nottingham Forest won the race for his signature last summer.

His time with the Tricky Trees has seen the young midfielder score one goal in 12 Premier League appearances. However, the youngster’s inclusion in Forest’s squad this season has been somewhat patchy.

It was O’Brien’s performances for Huddersfield Town that raised his profile and made him into a transfer hot prospect.

In 131 games for the Terriers, he might only have scored eight goals and registered 10 assists but his game was much more than that.

In the end, after plenty of interest from elsewhere, it was Nottingham Forest who won the race for his signature and he became a part of an influx of players in their summer overhaul. He’s found regular minutes hard to come by since though, hence interest from former boss Corberan.

An ideal move…

After struggling somewhat in this season’s Championship campaign, West Brom are mounting something of a surge up the table. Five wins in their last six games has seen the Baggies climb to 9th in the table, with their 38 points leaving them sat just outside the play-off places.

Should Corberan be able to lean on old favours and bring O’Brien to the Hawthorns, it would be a good move for the Black Country club.

O’Brien has a wealth of experience at this level and during his time with Huddersfield Town, he made his talents more than clear. He could be an ideal addition for Corberan and a winter move could be just what the midfielder needs.