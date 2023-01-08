Sheffield Wednesday taking a look at New Zealand teenager, reporter says

Sheffield Wednesday have their eyes set on New Zealand U19 international Oliver Colloty, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Nixon says that the young Kiwi striker international is in England after having flown over and that the Owls are running the rule over him.

Colloty currently plays for Melville United in his homeland who play in the Northern League – New Zealand’s top-tier competition.

Despite his tender years, striker Colloty has hardened experience in his homeland. Before being snapped up by Melville United, he played for Christchurch United.

Wherever he has played, the youngster has scored goals. He has 20 in 31 games for Melville and, before that, had four in seven games for Christchurch.

He debuted for New Zealand’s U19s in early September last year. Since then, youngster Collty has scored nine goals in just six games. This total includes a hat-trick against American Samoa’s U19s.

A shrewd deal for the Owls?

Long gone is the old adage that ‘you don’t win anything with kids’. Instead, youth forms a solid frame alongside experience.

Fresh from their 2-1 FA Cup win against Premier League Newcastle United, Darren Moore’s Wednesday side have experience dotted throughout their squad.

A move for the likes of 19-year-old Colloty would be something of a free hit.

He is likely to cost very little and the exposure to better coaching at Hillsborough and the rigours of League One would develop the youngster as a player, something the Owls have seen success in with the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of late.

If they are looking at him, Sheffield Wednesday should be looking seriously and with an intention to snap him up.