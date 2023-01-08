Rangers set sights on swoop for Norwich City playmaker

Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell has emerged on Rangers’ transfer radar, according to The Scottish Sun.

Norwich City man Cantwell has struggled to hit his previous heights since returning from his Bournemouth loan spell.

He’s played 19 times across all competitions this campaign but is yet to manage a goal contribution. The Canaries’ academy graduate hasn’t played in the last five Championship games either, only returning to the bench for the defeat against Watford.

It remains to be seen if he sees a career revival under the management of David Wagner but now, he’s drawing interest from elsewhere.

The Scottish Sun claims that Michael Beale’s Rangers are keen on Cantwell and are currently weighing up a move.

The Scottish giants are undecided over whether they want to strike a deal for this month or if they’re happy to hold out and agree a pre-contract deal, which would see Cantwell join at the end of the season.

The right time for a fresh start?

Cantwell looked destined for a future at the top after playing an influential role in getting Norwich City back to the Premier League. The then impressed in the top flight too, but since then, it’s been a tricky couple of years for the attacking midfielder.

He now sees his contract at Carrow Road expire at the end of the season and unless Wagner can revive the Dereham-born midfielder’s career, it seems as though it could be the right time for a fresh start.

A move to Rangers would provide just that, giving him the chance to start afresh at a prestigious club under a solid manager in Beale.