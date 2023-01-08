‘Prone to a slip up’ – Cardiff City v Leeds United prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Leeds United make the long journey to South Wales to face a Cardiff City side on a run of seven Championship games without a win.

Mark Hudson hasn’t been able to turn around the Bluebirds’ fortunes and they’re right in the midst of a relegation scrap. The FA Cup provides the chance for some respite, but the visit of Premier League side Leeds won’t make it easy.

Jesse Marsch’s Whites have endured a difficult season as well though.

The American has come under pressure from supporters with Leeds United seemingly in another fight for survival. Bright signs have been there for the Elland Road outfit but they’re winless in four after their draw with West Ham last time out.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Leeds United have been through tough times this season but Cardiff City are really going through it at the moment. There’s a serious chance they’re relegated to League One this year and while the cup can offer a chance for a morale boost, I can see their struggles continuing here.

“The visitors have some promising players they’ll be able to call upon and I can see the likes of Willy Gnonto, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt causing trouble for the Bluebirds’ backline if they’re started.

“Leeds have shown they’re prone to a slip up, but they should emerge victorious here.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United

1 of 20 Which Cardiff City player wears the number 17 shirt? Tom Sang Jack Simpson Perry Ng Jamilu Collins

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff are a frustrating team, because they haven’t lost that many games of late but they also haven’t won a league game since November.

“They’re really at a loss right now and what the future holds for Cardiff remains to be seen. As for Leeds, they’ve established themselves in the Premier League and they have quality all over the pitch, so I think this will prove to be a routine win for them this weekend.

“I’m going to say 3-0 win for Leeds, piling more misery and uncertainty on Cardiff City.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United