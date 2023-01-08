Plymouth Argyle set to strike permanent deal for Aston Villa talent currently on loan in League Two

Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Aston Villa youngster Tyreik Wright on a permanent basis, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Plymouth Argyle are in the market for a few fresh faces this winter as they look to bolster their promotion bid.

The loss of Morgan Whittaker means the Pilgrims are in the market for some more attacking threat to supplement the goals and assists lost after his premature return to Swansea City.

Now, it has been claimed they’re turning to Aston Villa winger Wright to bring in some fresh firepower.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Plymouth Argyle are to sign the 21-year-old Irishman, who is currently plying his trade in League Two with Mark Hughes’ Bradford City. He’s managed four goals and two assists in 17 games for the Bantams, operating all across the front three but mainly on the left-wing.

Wright has also spent time on loan with Salford City, Walsall and Colchester United previously.

Another attacking talent for Schumacher…

Wright has made a good impression while on loan with Bradford City and at 21, there’s no doubt a bright future lies ahead for him. He’s not afraid of taking on his man and with his pace and dribbling, he’s often successful in getting by them.

He’s certainly a solid option as a Whittaker replacement and the fact that he’d be in on a permanent basis removes any future heartbreak of a loan recall.

The Aston Villa talent is still yet to find consistency in terms of goals and assists and his spell with Bradford has been the most prolific of his career to date.

It will be hoped Steven Schumacher and co can develop him into a serious attacking threat through, with the potential certainly there for Wright.