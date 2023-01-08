Out of favour Nottingham Forest duo emerge on Wigan Athletic’s transfer radar

Nottingham Forest pair Harry Toffolo and Jack Colback are both of interest to Wigan Athletic, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Wigan Athletic are in dire need of some new recruits in the January transfer window.

They’ve lost 4-1 in three consecutive Championship games and Kolo Toure’s side’s prospects are looking pretty bleak going into the rest of the season. It will be hoped some fresh faces can breathe life into proceedings at the DW Stadium though with plenty of the campaign left to salvage their second-tier status.

And now, two eye-catching targets have emerged on the Latics’ radar.

Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Harry Toffolo and Jack Colback are both being checked on by Wigan Athletic.

Toffolo starred for Huddersfield Town last season and earned himself a move to the City Ground after their promotion. He’s struggled for game time under Steve Cooper though, as has Colback, whose versatility made hi a valuable figure for them last season.

Championship pedigree…

Toffolo and Colback would both be worthwhile additions for Toure’s Latics this winter.

The side has looked short on quality this season and the Nottingham Forest pair could supply just that. Toffolo is a constant creative threat on the left-hand side, notching up nine goals and 15 assists in 99 Championship outings.

As for Colback, his earlier mentioned versatility would make him a key player for the Latics. His experience in the Championship and Premier League could see him play a key dressing role too. He’s played 184 times in the top-flight and then 188 in the second-tier.

It remains to be seen if their interest develops into anything more serious, but Toffolo and Colback could both be strong additions for Wigan Athletic.