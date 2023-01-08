Burnley will sanction exit for striker this winter, but on one condition

Burnley will only let Ashley Barnes leave this month if they can bring a replacement in, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Burnley striker Barnes has been a mainstay at Turf Moor for much of the nine years he’s spent with the club.

He joined way back in January 2014 from Brighton and Hove Albion and has managed 50 goals and 12 assists in 271 outings since. However, starts have been few and far between for the 33-year-old this season and speculation has been circulating over a potential winter exit.

Now, reporter Nixon has revealed the Clarets’ stance on an exit.

He said on his Patreon that Burnley will be willing to let the Bath-born striker move on to pastures new this month. However, they will need to bring in a replacement beforehand to ensure they’re not left short of options at the top of the pitch.

Barnes is out of contract at the end of the season.

The right time to move on?

If Barnes is after a starting XI role, he could be best off heading for pastures new this month.

He’s been mainly used as a substitute this season and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it’s hard to see him staying beyond the end of the current campaign.

His leadership and experience in the dressing room will still have a valuable role to play and his brace in the memorable 3-0 win over rivals Blackburn Rovers has shown he’s still got goals in him, so he could be worthwhile addition for a Championship rival or an overseas club.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out though, with Burnley in need of a replacement if he does exit.