Blackpool eye young Manchester United coach as potential Michael Appleton replacement

According to Alan Nixon, Blackpool are keeping an eye on Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay.

Blackpool are fresh from a 4-1 hammering of Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Despite this impressive victory, the Tangerines sit 22nd in the Championship table, the last of the relegation places.

Understandably, that has seen pressure pile on the shoulders of manager Michael Appleton, and one name reportedly on their radar as a potential replacement for their current boss is Manchester United coach Ramsay, who is just 30.

Ramsay was snapped up by Manchester United from Chelsea and came with a reputation as a set-piece specialist.

Ahead of his rise to prominence with Chelsea, Ramsay worked in the academy set-ups at both Swansea City and Shrewsbury before working with the Shrews’ first-team.

Signed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, Ramsay has impressed and was retained by current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag when he came to Old Trafford.

Ramsay’s rise in prominence has seemingly not gone unnoticed with Nixon reporting that Blackpool are keeping one eye on him as a potential replacement for Appleton.

Appleton in danger?

Blackpool are in the relegation spots and that is never a comfortable place for a manager to be.

Football is – of course – a results-driven business and that point is never lost on the owners of a club. In that respect, Appleton will be in the firing line. An impressive FA Cup win is good, but is it enough to keep a manager in his job if not backed up by results in the league? It remains to be seen.

Should their Championship results continue to falter, should Blackpool remain in relegation danger, then Appleton’s position would become more precarious.

There’s plenty of time left in the current campaign for Appleton to turn around Blackpool’s fortunes. However, should he not be able to do so then it makes sense that other options are being considered.