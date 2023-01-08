Blackburn Rovers refuse to budge on Brereton Diaz valuation amid Leeds United, Newcastle United interest

Blackburn Rovers are refusing to budge an inch on their £15m valuation of star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, it has been reported by The Sun.

23-year-old Brereton Diaz is valued by Rovers at £15m and now, reporting for The Sun, Nixon says that Rovers’ owners are refusing to waver on this.

With the January transfer window in its early stages, the Blackburn Rovers hitman is already said to be on the radars of Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton.

A wanted man for good reason…

With good strikers costing good money, it is understandable why Blackburn Rovers will not let Brereton Diaz go on the cheap.

The 23-year-old Chile international is now in the final six months of his contract though, so uncertainty surrounds his future. Nothing has been agreed with Brereton Diaz about a new deal either, and Premier League clubs are circling.

The Rovers hotshot has nine goals and four assists this season. However, previous campaigns are the ones that mark him out as a figure of interest for Premier League clubs.

Last season, the former Nottingham Forest youngster scored 22 goals and registered three assists in 37 Championship games.

That level of return is what will have no doubt tempted the likes of Leeds United and Everton as both clubs look for goals to prop up their Premier League campaigns.

Thoughts…

Blackburn Rovers and the Venkys are in a somewhat difficult situation. Brereton Diaz’s contract situation means he can leave the club on a free this summer. Sticking to their £15m valuation could price interested clubs out of a move and clubs keen could take their January interest elsewhere.

On the flip side of this, the Blackburn Rovers’ hierarchy know that their Chilean international is a striker in demand. Should Premier League clubs want him, their situations might force their hand.

Equally, though, these Premier League clubs might just play the long game and wait to snap him up on a free in the summer.

Whatever happens, it will be an interesting January transfer window for Blackburn Rovers and Brereton Diaz.