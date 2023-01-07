Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Shrewsbury Town: Injuries mount up for Mowbray ahead of FA Cup clash

Shrewsbury Town host Sunderland in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town come into this one struggling for form in League One. Steve Cotterill’s side sit 16th in the third tier following a run of three games without a win.

Sunderland sit 8th in the Championship. Tony Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 to Blackpool last time out and despite a strong showing in the second 45, the Black Cats were unable to win the game. Sunderland’s injury list proves a difficult read and Mowbray will have to rotate this weekend.

Sunderland team news

Niall Huggins is nursing a knock and will likely remain sidelined here, and Alex Pritchard is also unlikely to be risked here after injuring his calf over the festive period.

Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin nearly made a return against Blackpool, but neither will be ready for this one.

Lynden Gooch felt his hamstring on Boxing Day but is set to travel with the squad. Elsewhere, Corry Evans misses out through illness and Aji Alese also has a knock on his foot. Elliot Embleton remains out with a long-term injury.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Hume

O’Nien

Wright

Gooch

Matete

Michut

Bennette

Ba

Clarke

Dajaku

Sunderland will likely field side of players who don’t tend to play much in the league.

The exceptions could be Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke with the former one of a few options in defence and the latter struggling for form. Gooch may also have to come in due to a lack of options in this area.

Jewison Bennette may make his first start since he returned from World Cup duty and Leon Dajaku could get his chance to lead the line against Shrewsbury Town.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.