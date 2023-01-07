‘I fancy them to get a good result here’ – Bristol City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Swansea City on Sunday in an all-Championship FA Cup Third Round tie.

Bristol City have been a major disappointment in the Championship this season – the Robins have won just one of their last eleven games and relegation is a real threat.

Nigel Pearson has some potent attacking options at his disposal such as Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, and Andreas Weimann, but it’s at the other end that Bristol City have fallen short at times.

Only five teams have shipped more Championship goals than the Robins this campaign, and one of those is Sunday’s opponents – Swansea City are within touching distance of the play-offs after a resounding 4-0 triumph over Watford ended a poor run of form in their final game of 2022.

Swansea and Bristol City met at Ashton Gate earlier in the season and played out a 1-1 draw, with Olivier Ntcham cancelling out Tommy Conway’s opener.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions for the game…

Cameron Smart

“I had high hopes for Bristol City at the start of the season but they just aren’t a pleasing team to watch. They’re struggling for wins at the minute but are still proving to be hard to beat.

“Similarly, Swansea have been struggling to win games, but a 4-0 win over Watford followed by a good showing against Burnley means they could be back on track. I also think Swansea are one of the most exciting teams in the league, and I fancy them to get a good result here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think progressing in the FA Cup will be a massive priority for either side this season – Bristol City especially. But that being said, both teams will want a win and so it should make for an entertaining game.

“Bristol City have a lot of young and exciting players who could be given a chance to shine on Saturday, and I think the home advantage here could help them get across the line.

“For the Swans, this game could be a good chance to rest some of their regulars, before a hectic January and February schedule.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Swansea City