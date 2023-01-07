‘Hard to see anything other than…’ – Derby County v Barnsley prediction: The72

Derby County host Barnsley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Derby County come into this one in flying form. They’ve risen all the way up to 4th in League One, leapfrogging Barnsley after their rampant 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Paul Warne’s side are undefeated in their last 11 league games and will be hoping that form can carry over into the FA Cup.

As for Barnsley, their strong form was halted by a 3-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

This cup clash gives them a good chance to get back on track with an impressive win against a side in fine fettle though, so it will be interesting to see what sort of side Michael Duff puts out.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“I’ve been impressed by Duff and Barnsley for much of this season, but in their current form, it’s hard to see anything other than a Derby County win here.

“Warne’s side are looking every bit like serious promotion contenders and a cup run will only maintain the high morale at Pride Park. This is a good chance to progress to the Fourth Round too, although the Tykes will be determined to bounce back after their loss to Bolton.

“This should be an entertaining tie but I’m going to give the edge to the hosts.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-0 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams have gone from strength to strength in League One this season, and so this one at Pride Park should be a really entertaining watch.

“These games are often decided by how strong of a starting XI each manager fields but I’m expecting both Warne and Duff to name strong sides.

“Given that, I think Derby County will claim another win at home and progress unto the next round, although it won’t be plain sailing for the Rams.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Barnsley