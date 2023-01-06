‘Way too good’ – Bournemouth v Burnley prediction: The72

Burnley travel to Bournemouth on Saturday in the FA Cup.

Burnley have been sensational upon their return to the Championship. The Clarets top the table and are 14 points clear of 3rd place. With promotion very much on the cards now, a successful FA Cup run would be the icing on top of a wonderful season so far for Burnley.

The Clarets have won their last six league fixtures and have only lost three games all season.

Bournemouth are so far succeeding in their battle against relegation from the top flight. Gary O’Neil’s arrival as manager has lifted the Cherries to 15th after a difficult start to the campaign under Scott Parker, was was sacked back in August.

The Cherries though have lost their last three games now, and all without scoring.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The2’s writers have made their prediction for the game…

Cameron Smart

“Burnley have been brilliant this season and look to have promotion wrapped up already. Bournemouth could be a real test of how good the Clarets really are and what they might offer to the Premier League.

“I don’t see O’Neil putting too much care into the cup while the Cherries are battling for survival, and there are fringe players like Joe Rothwell and Siriki Dembele who would benefit from some minutes here, so I expect a rotated side from the home team. But there’s no reason why Kompany and Burnley can’t get a result.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

1 of 12 Where did Jordan Rhodes start his professional career? Huddersfield Town Rochdale Blackburn Rovers Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“Bournemouth really looked good under O’Neil a few weeks back. That initial form has since died down though and I think they’ll eventually get tangled in a relegation scrap in the Premier League.

“And I think Burnley will definitely earn promotion this season, and they’ll see this game as a very winnable one too. Burnley are way too good for the Championship this season and I think they’ll give the Cherries a very difficult time on Saturday.

“I’m going to say Burnley win, providing they play a full or near-full strength side.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Burnley