‘They could struggle’ – Reading v Watford prediction: The72

Reading host Watford in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Watford make the journey to Berkshire to face a Reading side looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to West Brom.

The Royals can be proud of their efforts so far this season though. Inconsistent form has seen them slip to 13th but they’re still only three points away from the play-offs and they stand a good chance in the FA Cup having drawn a Championship rival.

Their opponents have been much improved under Slaven Bilic and they recently bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City, who were managerless after the sacking of Dean Smith.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Cup clashes between two teams in the same league are always tough to call and given the patchy form of both sides this season, the Reading v Watford clash is no different.

“I can see the hosts getting a result here though. Watford have been ravaged by injuries and until they make some serious inroads in the January transfer market, they could struggle.

“With the home backing behind them, Reading should be right up for this. I’m backing Ince’s Royals to progress to the next round.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-1 Watford

Luke Phelps

“Both these sides go into this one in inconsistent form. Watford were steamrolling up until the festive period before suffering back-to-back defeats in the league, but a win away at Norwich City last time out should steady the ship.

“Reading are too difficult to predict this season. They can beat anyone in the Championship but they can also be beaten by anyone in the Championship.

“Providing both teams field strong sides tomorrow, I’m going to predict a Watford win. Although I think it’ll be a very close-fought game.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Watford