‘There will be no fear’ – Ipswich Town v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Rotherham United this weekend in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit 3rd in League One coming into the FA Cup weekend. Ipswich Town have now failed to win in two outings, most recently dropping points against a ten-man Lincoln City.

Rotherham United are winless in six Championship games. They sit 21st and look as if they are in for a long second-half of the season. This cup outing gives them a chance to get back on track, but it won’t be easy.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ipswich Town will be disappointed with their most recent performance against the Imps. On the whole, the club appear to have a good foundation in place to have a real go for promotion and whilst the FA Cup isn’t their priority, I have no doubt they will be preparing to win and there will be no fear from the hosts.

“Rotherham United will see this one as a chance to get a win on board and hopefully take that result into the following week’s league outing against Blackburn Rovers. However, McKenna’s side can be tricky to deal with and an upset is certainly on the cards.

“I think this one will depend on the line-ups each manager opts for, but providing he fields a strong XI, I can see Ipswich Town beating their Championship opponents.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“Although cup games often see teams rotated, this is still a great chance for Ipswich Town to prove just how they match up to a Championship side.

“Rotherham are in a really tough spot at the moment and the cup offers the chance for some respite after a dismal run in the league. That said, I can see them getting defeated here too.

“The Portman Road faithful should be right up for this one and I can see McKenna’s side progressing. Home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Rotherham United