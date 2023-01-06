‘That could spell trouble for…’ – Blackpool v Nottingham Forest prediction: The72

Blackpool host Nottingham Forest this weekend in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders come into this one struggling for any sort of momentum in the Championship. Michael Appleton’s squad sit 22nd in the league and a relegation battle could be looming this season.

Steve Cooper’s Forest have had quite the impressive turnaround in the Premier League as things stand. They most recently took all three points against Southampton in their first away win of the season and have lost just once in their past five league outings dragging themselves to 15th, but remain just two points clear of the drop zone.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Appleton is under a lot of pressure as things stand and this game against top tier opposition is a big test of Blackpool’s character. The Seasiders were successful in spells against Sunderland, but failed to maintain that performance level which is a common theme in them this season.

“Forest will likely use this game to rotate and allow some youngsters and fringe players a chance to earn minutes. The weaker squad may cause a shaky performance, but they will still have a lot of talent on show and that will undoubtedly pose Appleton several problems.

“I can’t see this one going any other way than a win for the visitors and I think they’ll do so in comfortable fashion.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest

James Ray

“Nottingham Forest are actually in some decent form at the moment and given the amount of signings they made in the summer, they’ve got enough depth to rotate and still put out a decent squad against Blackpool.

“That could spell trouble for Appleton and co who are really going through it at the moment.

“The FA Cup could offer the Tangerines some respite from their struggles in the league, but I can’t see it ending that way. I’m going to go for a fairly routine away win.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-3 Nottingham Forest