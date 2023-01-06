Sunderland and Coventry City eyeing Premier League forward amid reports of QPR interest

Sunderland and Coventry City are also showing interest in Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Lowe has seen limited game time for Bournemouth since their promotion to the Premier League.

He played an important role in their promotion from the Championship but since then, minutes have been limited. As a result, a winter move has been rumoured, with QPR mentioned as admirers in a report from West London Sport.

Now, reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that the R’s aren’t alone in the chase for Lowe.

He states that Championship rivals Sunderland and Coventry City are also eyeing the out of favour attacker this winter.

Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe is heading to the Championship on loan this month. Sunderland, QPR and Coventry are all in the hunt for his signature #sunderland #QPR #coventrycity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 6, 2023

With the expectation that Lowe will be heading for the Championship this winter, it will be interesting to see just where he winds up as he searches for regular minutes away from Dean Court.

A solid option…

There’s a whole host of sides in the market for a new attacker this month, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lowe draws further interest from the Championship on top of the reported attention from Sunderland, Coventry City and QPR.

His experience at the top of the division is something that will make him an attractive prospect too.

The 28-year-old impressed with Wigan Athletic and Swansea City before earning his move to Bournemouth. He’s played 131 times in the Championship since rising up from non-league football, managing 27 goals and seven assists in the process.

Lowe’s ability to play anywhere across the front three shows he’s got the versatility to play a valuable role for any second-tier side too, so it remains to be seen just where he ends up this month.