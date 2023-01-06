Stockport County’s 2019 promotion-winning side v Nuneaton – where are they now?

Stockport County were promoted to the National League on the final day of the 2018/19 season after a dramatic title race against rivals Chorley.

The Hatters needed all three points against struggling side Nuneaton away at Liberty Way Stadium and an emphatic 0-3 win secured the title for Jim Gannon’s side.

Here, we look at the starting XI from that day and look at where they are now…

Ben Hinchliffe

The veteran County goalkeeper is still going strong at Edgeley Park, seeing the club achieve their dream of returning to the EFL after 11 years. He has been virtually irreplaceable for the club, proving his worth as a pillar of the team and a member of the local community.

Sam Minihan

He remained at the club throughout their time in the National League and left after their promotion to the side they beat on the final day of the 2021/22 season, Halifax Town. The legendary right-back made over 200 appearances in six seasons and won two league titles with the club.

Scott Duxbury

Despite achieving the heights of promotion out of the National League North, Duxbury shortly left the club to join AFC Fylde and has been enjoying sixth tier football ever since.

Paul Turnbull

County’s captain on that infamous day joined Curzon Ashton in 2020 and recently joined associate club Stockport Town on a free transfer.

Ash Palmer

The man with a huge legacy at the club remained at the club until the 2022/23 season where he joined former National League rivals Chesterfield in search of more playing time. His impact as a captain of the club is easy to see, leading Stockport to exciting victories like the one they saw against League One side Bolton Wanderers in the 2021/22 FA Cup.

Jordan Keane

Like his Stockport teammate Minihan, Keane took the leap at the end of the 2021/22 season and joined Halifax Town, to the disappointment of many County fans.

Adam Thomas

The now 28-year-old winger made his name playing under Gannon but has now moved on to play for former opposition sides Curzon Ashton and Chester FC.

Sam Walker

This former County central midfielder had also played for fellow League Two side Salford City before joining the Hatters, but now is part of Curzon Ashton’s squad like many of his title-winning teammates.

Frank Mulhern

County’s once relied upon centre forward had a brief loan to Boston United until he was eventually sold off to Spennymoor Town, but now plays for Farsley, where he has five goals this season.

Matt Warburton

Some might argue this County fan favourite had stepped up massively in his career after that title-winning season, being picked up by Northampton Town and also playing for Yeovil Town, but he has since dropped back down to non-league playing for Halifax Town. He scored an all important goal for the Hatters on that most important away day.

Jake Kirby

Sadly, this beloved County winger decided to retire at the beginning of the following season at the age of 25, wanting to explore other options in his career. He had made his name at Tranmere Rovers before joining Jim Gannon’s Stockport team.