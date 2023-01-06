Sheffield United’s 2017 promotion-winning side v Northampton Town – where are they now?

Sheffield United ended their six-year stay in League One back in 2017 with a dramatic 2-1 win at the Sixfields Stadium.

A huge club who had been languishing in the third tier since relegation in 2011, Sheffield United finally sealed promotion back to the Championship courtesy of an 88th minute John Fleck winner. 1,456 Blades fans watched Chris Wilder’s side come back from 1-0 down to triumph over the Cobblers.

Here, we look at where the Blades’ starting XI from that day are now…

Simon Moore

After featuring as a back-up keeper for the majority of his time at United, Moore is now a regular starter for Coventry City at the age of 32.

Kieron Freeman

An 11-goal season in League One for the Blades right wing-back wasn’t enough to secure a starting spot in the Championship. After spells at Swansea City and Swindon Town, the 30-year-old is now on the books at Portsmouth.

Chris Basham

The centre-back signed from Blackpool back in 2014 and has featured over 300 times for United across three divisions. Now at the age of 34, Basham is more of a rotational option under Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane.

Jack O’Connell

Another player still at the club, O’Connell’s story has been a difficult one over recent years amid continued issues with a knee injury. He was a fantastic player in his prime and a key part of Wilder’s promotion-winning sides.

Jake Wright

Wright has had a long successful career in the lower divisions of English football. The 36-year-old is now without a club, last playing for Boston United in the National League North.

Daniel Lafferty

The Northern Ireland international played 46 times for United and has recently signed for Sligo Rovers but is yet to make an appearance.

Samir Carruthers

Carruthers signed for the Blades from MK Dons but struggled to cement a regular starting spot. He now plays for Dartford in the National League South and has scored an impressive nine goals in 23 games.

John Fleck

The man who scored the winner in that victory over Northampton Town is still at United in 2023. He has played over 200 games and been a top player for the Blades since his arrival back in 2016.

Paul Coutts

Coutts was a popular figure at Bramall Lane after his arrival in 2015. Sadly, a broken tibia against Burton Albion in 2017 all but ended his career with the Blades and the Scot now plays for Bristol Rovers in League One.

Jay O’Shea

The Irishman now plays regularly for Brisbane Roar, with his only appearances for Sheffield United coming in a short loan spell from Chesterfield.

Leon Clarke

The other goalscorer from that game, Clarke was a quality player for the Blades across his four-year stay. He now is without a club after being released by Bristol Rovers in 2022.