Salford City’s 2019 play-off final winning side – where are they now?

In May 2019, Salford City beat AFC Fylde 3-0 in the National League Play-Off Final to clinch promotion to the EFL for the first time in the club’s history.

It was the culmination of a rapid rise through the leagues following their much publicised takeover by the Class of 92 as The Ammies secured a fourth promotion in five years.

Here’s a look at what happened to the players that started on that famous day…

Chris Neal

Neal made 15 appearances in League Two following promotion before being released at the end of the 2019/20 season. He then joined AFC Fylde, the very side beaten by Salford City at Wembley. He has made 46 appearances for the club and remains there still.

Liam Hogan

Following promotion, Hogan spent another half season at Salford City, before moving across Greater Manchester to join Stockport County. He spent two-and-a-half seasons at Edgeley Park before joining Oldham Athletic last summer.

Carl Piergianni

Like Hogan, Piergiani joined Oldham Athletic midway through the 2019/20 season, initially on loan before joining permanently. He was released by the Latics after their relegation to the National League in 2022 and later joined Stevenage, where he is playing a starring role for Steve Evans’s promotion-chasing side.

Nathan Pond

Yet another player who left the club in 2020, Pond joined AFC Fylde that summer and was named club captain. He left the following year and joined AFC Telford United but was released after just a couple of months. Now, he plays for Bamber Bridge.

Scott Wiseman

Wiseman moved to Gibraltar in June 2020 and signed for Lincoln Red Imps, where he won the league title in his maiden season and played in the Europa League qualifiers. Now he combines playing with work as a Youth Development Officer at the Gibraltar Football Association.

Lois Maynard

Maynard, cousin of Marcus Rashford, joined Stockport County in February 2020 and spent the following season on loan at Solihull Moors. He’s now with Oldham Athletic alongside the earlier mentioned Hogan.

Gus Mafuta

The play-off final proved to be Mafuta’s final game for the club, later joining Hartlepool United. The following summer he joined Boreham Wood, where he spent two seasons before heading to York City.

Danny Whitehead

Whitehead rejoined Macclesfield Town on loan in January 2020, his fourth spell at the club. He then cancelled the final year of his contract at Salford City and joined Port Vale. He fell out of favour though and is now with AFC Fylde.

Ibou Touray

The scorer of the winning goal at Wembley and the only player still at the club. Touray was named in the League Two Team of the Season for 2020/21 season and is now club captain, playing in every game so far this campaign.

Devonte Redmond

Redmond left the club following the Wembley victory after turning down the club’s offer of a new contract. He then spent three years at Wrexham, which included a loan spell with Kidderminster Harriers. Now though, he plays for Gulf United in the United Arab Emirates.

Mani Dieseruvwe

Last but not least is the scorer of the Ammies’ opening goal at Wembley. Three years later he had further National League Play-Off Final success as part of the Grimsby Town side that beat Solihull Moors at the London Stadium. After his Grimsby Town loan, he’s since going Halifax Town.