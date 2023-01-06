Report plays down Birmingham City’s chances of Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson will not be joining Birmingham City on loan, and is likely to stay at St James’ Park this month, reports BirminghamLive.

Anderson, 20, has been linked with a number of Championship teams this month. The young Scot has been tipped to leave Newcastle United on loan with Birmingham City, Luton Town, Preston North End, and Reading among the clubs supposedly interested.

But an emerging report from BirminghamLive has first of all quashed a potential Anderson move to Birmingham City, whilst also revealing that the attacking midfielder looks likely to stay at Newcastle United beyond this month.

Anderson turned heads during a loan spell with Bristol Rovers during the second half of last season, in which his seven goals and six assists helped to fire the Gas to promotion from League Two. He’s since featured eight times in the Premier League for Newcastle United.

Birmingham City currently sit in 17th place of the Championship table after suffering three-straight defeats in the league, with John Eustace’s side scoring just once in those three games.

Singing the Blues…

Birmingham City could definitely do with adding some firepower this month, and whilst Anderson would’ve been a keen signing, it’s not the end of the world. Blues instead look set to sign Reda Khadra on loan form Brighton and the ex-Borussia Dortmund man will add some much-needed energy to Blues’ front-line.

As for Anderson, he’ll no doubt be improving by training with Newcastle’s first-team. But the experience gained from a loan spell in the Football League is unrivalled. It would not be a surprise if he were to leave on loan this month but given this recent report from BirminghamLive, it seems unlikely.

He remains a player with plenty of potential left to fulfil and he could yet come into Newcastle’s first-team plans more in the second half of this season.

Birmingham City return to action v Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.