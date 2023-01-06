Preston North End plotting move for Everton man

Preston North End are interested in Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan, as per Alan Nixon.

Cannon, 20, has six goals in ten Premier League 2 appearances so far this season. The Irish U20 international is quite a prolific scorer in Everton’s academy and has been for quite some time.

He scored 26 in 35 outings in the U18 Premier League and currently has 14 in 33 for the U23. Cannon has also made two cameo appearances in the senior side and has recently attracted interest from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

Now though, the Lilywhites are looking to make a late effort to hijack the deal after missing out on Cameron Archer, who is set to join Middlesbrough.

A great, but unproven talent…

Cannon clearly has bags of potential, but the youngster is yet to get a proper chance in the senior game. The Championship may prove a tough division to settle into for the 20-year-old and it will be Ryan Lowe’s job to get the Irishman firing as soon as possible.

At times this season, Preston North End’s main issue has been scoring. Lowe’s side sit 10th in a tight table and adding Cannon to their ranks would boost their chances of success this year.

Everton will undoubtedly want Cannon to play as much football as possible and with some of Preston North End’s Championship and EFL rivals possibly able to promise more minutes, it may be a tough one to pull off.

Everton’s current situation is dire and it remains to be seen if they are willing to let Cannon leave whilst the club are struggling in the forward areas.

Next up for Lowe’s side is a clash against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend.