Portsmouth see six-figure bid for Championship centre-back accepted

Portsmouth have had a bid accepted for Bristol City’s loaned out defender Ryler Towler, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Portsmouth are without a manager as it stands and given that they’re in need of some winter additions, the appointment of a boss sooner rather than later would help them kick on with their January business.

However, in a surprise development, it seems Pompey aren’t waiting for a new manager to arrive before making their move.

Bristol Live has said that Portsmouth have lodged a bid for Bristol City’s loaned out defender Towler, who is currently impressing out on loan with AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

It seems the offer has been accepted too, with the Robins now persuaded to bring an early end to Towler’s loan with the Dons. Talks are taking lace over a long-term contract and now, the decision is solely the defender’s to make, it is said.

An eye-catching move…

It’s a real surprise to see permanent deals being struck considering Pompey don’t even have a boss as it stands.

The low, six-figure bid makes for a good deal though. Towler has made a great impression out on loan with AFC Wimbledon and at just 20, it will be hoped he’s a player than can develop and take his game to the next level at Fratton Park.

The decision lies in Towler’s hands now though with a bid seemingly accepted by Bristol City, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming days.

Towler has played 24 times for the Dons this season, managing a goal and an assist in the process.