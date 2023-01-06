Plymouth Argyle’s 2016/17 promotion-winning side – where are they now?

Under the stewardship of Steven Schumacher, Plymouth Argyle are currently top of the League One tree.

In years gone by, the Devon club have been fluctuating between the third and fourth divisions of English football. There is clear progression there with the Championship being a realistic goal at the moment.

Rewinding to five years ago and Argyle gained automatic promotion out of League Two on the coattails of rivals Portsmouth. But where are the players from that superb 2016/17 season right now? We take a look here…

GK – Luke McCormick

Starting first in goal and McCormick had three stints at Home Park. Now at the age of 39, McCormick has retired having just played twice for Argyle in his third and final stint as well as only managing one appearance on loan at Truro City.

RB – Gary Miller

There was something of a full-back curse with all but Gary Sawyer getting hounded around this time. His namesake, Scotsman Gary Miller, had a number of flaws and was no stranger to an error. He is now 35 and swapped Falkirk for East Kilbride earlier this year.

CB – Sonny Bradley

A few names from this side have enjoyed upward progression and none more so than centre-half Bradley. His dominant performances at the back garnered a lot of attention and it was Championship side Luton Town who eventually lured him away from the Westcountry. Four years after making that move, he remains a key cog at Kenilworth Road.

CB – Yann Songo’o

Songo’o was as hit and miss and they come and went on to follow manager Derek Adams around the country. Morecambe and Bradford City were amongst those destinations and the latter is where he currently plays, although the manager is now Mark Hughes.

LB – Oscar Threlkeld

Threlkeld was a versatile player who played all over the defence as well as in midfield. He was primarily a left-back in the 2016/17 season due to Sawyer’s injury struggles and he is another who reunited with Adams. This was at Bradford City but he is now on a loan move at Oldham Athletic.

CM – David Fox

Former Manchester United and Norwich City man Fox played beyond his years for the Pilgrims. He amassed over 100 appearances in the green and white and shortly after leaving Argyle, he hung up his boots.

CM- Antoni Sarcevic

Antoni Sarcevic was one of a few names loved by all at Argyle, so his progression or lack thereof is somewhat disappointing. Many expected the midfielder to go onto bigger and better things but he instead plys his trade in League Two now, with Stockport County.

CAM – Graham Carey

The crème de la crème of that 2016/17 Plymouth Argyle side and beyond was, without a doubt, Graham Carey.

The Irishman was a true talisman and since his departure, the likes of Ruben Lameiras and Danny Mayor have attempted to fill the void. Carey went on to play in European competitions for Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, even scoring against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

He is now up in Scotland with St. Johnstone.

LW – Jake Jervis

Jervis was as hardworking as they come and so was very popular in the green half of Devon. The winger played for a few more English terms after leaving Plymouth Argyle but is now over in Finland, with top-division side SJK, where he has been notably prolific in attack.

RW- Craig Tanner

On the other flank previously was Gregg Wylde, but the Scotsman was succeeded by Tanner. Tanner was equally as devoted to the cause as Jervis and the duo were quite effective together. He was never actually a permanent Argyle player and by way of Motherwell, the forward has now ended up with Ebbsfleet United.

ST – Jordan Slew

One position that this Argyle side really struggled in was upfront. All good sides need a centre-forward of note but in the post-Reuben Reid and Ryan Brunt era, nobody grabbed the bull by both horns.

In all fairness, Slew gave it a good go and was able to create for those around him when he couldn’t himself deliver. Sheffield-born Slew is now in the National League with Halifax Town.