Out of favour Sunderland players could make winter loan exits

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said they could use the loan market to give some fringe players the chance to find game time elsewhere.

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong return to the Championship and it will be hoped the January transfer window can stand them in good stead for the second half of the season too.

But while a new face or two will be needed, the chance is also there to offload some who are struggling for game time.

Now, Mowbray has revealed that there are ‘one or two’ who the door could open for.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss said that while they need to make sure the balance is right given the injury struggles the Black Cats have endured, some could head out this month. He also said discussions are taking place for a couple of players who could make moves, saying:

“There’s the potential for a couple to go out on loan if we feel that the best thing for them is go out and get some game.

“If they are not going to get gametime for us, it is probably best they leave on loan and go and play some football. I know we’re in some discussions about one or two to go and do that.

“It’s just a balance because we are really light on numbers at the moment, so we maybe can’t allow this loan to happen or that loan to happen because we have to put a team out on the pitch.”

Plenty of time yet…

We’re still in the early knockings of the January transfer window, so there’s no need to rush through deals for outgoing players just yet. In fact, it’s probably best to wait until incomings are sorted before letting anyone go to ensure they’re not left short.

It remains to be seen just who the door could open for to leave Sunderland this month though. There are few players who haven’t had to be called upon at some point given the injury problems Mowbray has said to contend with.

However, midfielder Jay Matete and German attacks Leon Dajaku are two who have found minutes hard to come by, and to aid their development, regular minutes away from the Stadium of Light could be beneficial.