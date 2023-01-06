Out of favour Sheffield United loan man lined up for Birmingham City switch, reporter reveals

Birmingham City have lined up a move for Brighton youngster Reda Khadra amid his struggle for game time at Sheffield United, reporter Tom Collomosse has said.

Sheffield United looked to have pulled off a decent coup when they signed Khadra in the summer.

He made the temporary move to Bramall Lane off the back of a respectable season with Blackburn Rovers, during which he notched up five goals and four assists in 28 outings under the management of Tony Mowbray.

However, his time with the Blades has been a challenging one. The German has struggled for regular minutes and has only netted once in his 15 Championship outings, 11 of which have been off the bench.

As a result, rumours have been rife over a winter change of scenery and know, Birmingham City have been linked.

Reporter Tom Collomosse has said on Twitter that Khadra is now lined up for a mid-season switch to St. Andrew’s amid his continued struggles with Sheffield United.

Reda Khadra lined up for a loan move to Birmingham. Brighton man on loan at Sheffield Utd in first half of season but rarely started in the Championship #bcfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) January 6, 2023

A good switch for Khadra?

Obviously, it remains to be seen how Khadra’s situation with Sheffield United and parent club Brighton pans out, but it seems as though a change of scenery would be best for the young forward this winter.

St. Andrew’s has been a great proving ground for young, loaned in talents over the years too. Hannibal Mejbri and Auston Trusty are among those currently with the Blues making a good impression, so if Khadra goes there, it will be hoped he can enjoy the same fate.

A versatile forward like Khadra who can play out wide, as an attacking midfielder or as a centre-forward would be a handy player for John Eustace too.