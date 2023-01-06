‘Not impossible’ – Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton discusses ambitious Newcastle United transfer

Joey Barton has revealed Bristol Rovers would be willing to take Elliot Anderson on loan until the end of the season, but admits he knows how unlikely a deal is.

Anderson, 20, has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season. The young prospect joined the Gas in January last year and proved a huge coup for the League Two side.

Anderson made 21 league appearances, scoring seven and assisting six as Barton’s team earned promotion into the third tier. Now, Anderson appears to be firmly in and around the first-team at St James’ Park, but reports linking him with a move to the Championship this month have surfaced.

It’s said Birmingham City, Preston North End, Reading, and Luton Town are all interested and now Barton has declared interest of his own. And speaking to BristolLive on a potential Anderson return, Barton said:

“For us, he’s on the bench for Newcastle at the moment and he looks like he’s very close to their first-team. He looks like he’s one injury away from getting a little run.

“In the midst of that, if we could get him back on loan, then we would be silly not to do that but I imagine there would be people further up the food chain who are aware of him.

“The beauty of it for us might be the patience that could be in there because I imagine Championship clubs going for a loan will want to do it relatively handily in the window. Who knows? It would be a miracle, it would be unbelievable, but it isn’t impossible.”

A serious contender?

Barton makes a good point in that his side are in no rush to bring Anderson back, whereas their Championship competition will likely want their business done as early as possible, which may force their attention elsewhere.

It also cannot be ignored that Barton has a good relationship with both Anderson and the Magpies and that would prove for a much easier transition into a squad where Newcastle United know he would settle down quickly.

Bristol Rovers may also be able to promise more game time with them playing in League One, compared to those fighting for the top-six in the second tier.

The Gas sit 11th in League One, just six points outside the play-offs, and adding Anderson to their ranks would be an incredible bit of business should it happen.

But for now it seems unlikely and Barton’s side will be preparing for their clash against Cambridge United in League One tomorrow afternoon.