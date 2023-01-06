Latest Preston North End news: PL names linked, Lowe discusses transfer rumours + more

Preston North End look to be in good shape going into this weekend’s round of FA Cup fixtures, with Ryan Lowe’s side sitting in 10th.

Preston North End’s season has steadily improved after a slow start. The Lilywhites are now just two points outside the top-six and a few positive signings in this month’s transfer window could well see them claim a play-off finish in the Championship this season.

And one man who Lowe wanted to come to Deepdale was Cameron Archer. But the Aston Villa man has now joined Middlesbrough on loan, after his impressive showing on loan with Preston in the second half of last season. Lowe has spoken out on the failed move for Archer, and he said:

“The club financially offered everything and matched all offers to get him which pleases me as a manager but ultimately it’s his decision for his career, and we’ll look elsewhere. It’s disappointing of course but we have to respect Cameron’s decision.”

And Lowe has spoken out on another player linked with Preston North End; Liverpool’s Bobby Clarke. It was claimed that the Reds youngster was wanted on loan at Deepdale, but Lowe has poured cold water on the rumours, saying:

“My lad actually sent me that. I don’t know where that came from, to be fair. I remember Bobby as a young kid and maybe it’s the connections from when I worked with Lee Clark.”

Lowe continued:

“But, I haven’t spoken about Bobby Clark to say whether he’d come to Preston North End on loan – I certainly haven’t.”

Elsewhere, Preston are said to be among the teams keen on Brighton’s Marc Leonard. The 21-year-old midfielder is currently on loan with Northampton Town in League Two but could be recalled, and re-sent out on loan this month with a number of Football League clubs apparently keen – Preston are thought to be keen on a permanent swoop though.

Lastly, Alan Nixon has claimed that Preston are keen on a potential loan deal for Everton striker Tom Cannon. The 20-year-old Irishman has been prolific for Everton’s youth teams in recent seasons and has featured twice in the Premier League this season, with a loan exit a possibility for Cannon in this month’s transfer window.

Preston North End host Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon.