Key Sunderland figure discusses the possibility of Everton’s Ellis Simms returning on loan this month

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has claimed Ellis Simms could return to the north east this month.

Simms, 21, scored seven and assisted two in 17 Championship games this season. The Everton loanee prematurely returned to Goodison Park last week and made his senior debut against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening.

His departure means Sunderland’s recruitment this month needs to be shrewd to ensure their squad has enough depth to get through a long Championship campaign.

Sunderland were left short following the departure of Simms and whilst Mowbray has claimed the Black Cats are nearing a striker addition, Speakman hasn’t closed the door on a return for Simms.

Speaking to the club, Speakman said:

“It’s obviously disappointing, I think Ellis really, really enjoyed his time here. Speaking to him it was strange because I think he was bitterly disappointed to be going back but he is also going back to participate in a Premier League team. We’re really pleased because he came here when he had options elsewhere and bought into everything about the club, and he’s enjoyed the behind-the-scenes work to develop his game. I think he respects that.”

“If there’s an opportunity for Ellis to come back we’re open to that, and now that he’s played for Everton [against Brighton] through the two-club rule he can only play for either them or us moving forward this season. It’s going to be an interesting conversation maybe at some point in January on whether that’s a possibility.”

The best move for Simms?

Simms was clearly enjoying his time on Wearside. The 20-year-old formed quite the formidable partnership with Ross Stewart and it was a brilliant watch for fans. Simms’ performances often meant no matter how poor the team were playing, a goal was always a possibility, and when you have a striker like that you are destined for success.

Sunderland fans hold reservations over whether going back to Everton was a good move for Simms, with many doubting Frank Lampard’s ability to utilise him in the top tier.

However, the two club rule is an interesting one. Should the Toffees decide they want to loan Simms back out, he would have to go to Sunderland and that will keep Sunderland hope of a return for Simms alive throughout January.

The future for Sunderland does look bright and their new recruitment team, including Speakman, deserve a lot of credit for their work so far. However, Mowbray must cope without Simms for now and up next is a clash against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this weekend.