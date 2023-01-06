Karl Robinson makes intriguing revelation over potential Oxford United interest in free agent duo

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted one of Macauley Bonne and Connor Wickham have been ‘spoken about’ at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United sit 14th in League One having won just one of their past six league outings. Robinson’s side don’t look likely to replicate any sort of play-off push like last year and they must try and stabilise before going again in the summer.

The U’s aren’t scoring all too many which has led to some demand for the club to sign a striker this month.

Both Macauley Bonne and Connor Wickham are free agents following their departures from QPR and Forest Green Rovers respectively and Robinson is well aware of their availability.

Speaking to The Oxford Mail, Robinson has admitted he has spoken about one of them, he said:

“We have an idea – we do know about Macauley and Connor.

“Have they been spoken about here? One has.

“I’d be lying if I said they weren’t on a list but everyone’s got lists that are huge.”

Big names and big reputations…

Bonne, 27, and Wickham, 29, would both be quite big names for Oxford United to attract this month.

Bonne had a spell in League One last year with Ipswich Town where he scored 12 and assisted three in 43 games, proving his ability to perform at this level.

Wickham hasn’t had as much recent success, but six goals in 16 third tier games this season isn’t bad going for a struggling Forest Green side and he was once a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League, so the talent is definitely there.

If Robinson can finalise a deal for either man it would be a good bit of business and it could play a big part in getting Oxford United’s season back on track.

Up next for the U’s is a clash against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday evening.