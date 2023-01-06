Ipswich Town in talks to sign Wolves winger, report claims

Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu on loan, The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 05.03.23, 16:41) has said.

Corbeanu, 20, was recently recalled from his loan deal at Blackpool to assess his injury and discuss his next move this month. The Canadian attacker played in 17 Championship games, scoring three and assisting one throughout.

Michael Appleton’s side sit 22nd in the league and look likely to be in for a struggle to survive this year. Losing Corbeanu only weakens them further and the news he could be set to join a League One outfit will not be the news Blackpool wanted to hear.

The Mirror have claimed Ipswich Town are in talks with Wolves following their recent addition of Massimo Luongo, but the East Anglian Daily Times are reporting talks have not gone past a ‘tentative enquiry’.

Corbeanu showed his quality at times in the second tier and playing for a struggling Blackpool side was never going to be easy.

Contrasting reports, but a positive move…

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town are 3rd in League One, fighting a totally different battle to the Seasiders. McKenna currently has his squad six points off top and the right January additions could be the difference between making those points up and falling further away.

It doesn’t appear anything is imminent on this front, but it does seem Ipswich Town hold some interest in the Premier League attacker, and that is a positive sign should talks develop in the coming weeks.

Corbeanu has League One experience. He spent last season at stints with both Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons, but he only contributed to six goals across 33 games.

Despite the somewhat poor return, his Championship performances this year have been an improvement and he could still have a part to play in Ipswich Town’s quest for promotion this year.

Up next for McKenna is a tie against Rotherham United in the FA Cup this weekend.