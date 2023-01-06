‘I understand…’ – Dean Holden makes optimistic Charlton Athletic transfer admission

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden says his side are ‘looking to be really active’ in the transfer window this month.

Holden took charge of Charlton Athletic last month. He’s since overseen three games in charge having won his first game as Charlton boss last time out v Portsmouth, which ended in the sacking of ex-Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

The Addicks remain in 17th place of the League One table and with just six points separating them from the drop zone as things stand, relegation into League Two is a very real possibility, and so Charlton’s business in this month’s transfer window could be pivotal in dictating their fortunes this season.

Speaking to South London Press, Holden had this to say on his side’s transfer plans this month:

“The net is wide. We’re looking into different positions and I’ve said already that we’re looking to be really active in this window. There is lots of work going on.

“I understand that the window is open and it is so exciting for supporters, they want to see announcements and players with scarves above their head at The Valley.

“For us to do our work effectively, we need to keep things quiet. I’m not going to comment publicly on any transfers, in or out, until it is official.”

Former Charlton striker Macauley Bonne has recently left QPR via mutual consent and many Addicks fans online have speculated that he could make a return to The Valley. Scoring goals though hasn’t been a problem for Charlton this season – they’ve found the back of the net 36 times in 24 league games but they’ve conceded 35.

A big month for Dean…

Holden has a very tough job on his hands. A win over Pompey last time out was important for him and his side ahead of a busy few weeks, and ahead of a big League One clash v Lincoln City tomorrow afternoon.

Whilst there seems to be a lot of teams worse off than Charlton in League One this season, preparations for the future need to start now and a few permanent signings this month could help to lay those foundations.

Some loan captures too could help improve form. But fans will want to see the construction of a new Charlton Athletic get underway. There’s a few areas of the pitch that could do with bolstering but Charlton’s alarming defensive record could be the priority for Holden this month.

Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.