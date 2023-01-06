‘I think they could win this one’ – Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Norwich City host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Norwich City see Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers travel to Carrow Road on Sunday, as both teams battle for a spot in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

And the Canaries look like they could go into this one under new management with ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner seemingly on the verge of replacing the sacked Dean Smith.

Blackburn meanwhile go into this one having won just one of their last four in all competitions. But last month, Rovers came to Carrow Road in the Championship and won the game 2-0.

Norwich are winless in four and have won just one of their last six in the Championship.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s going to take a while for Wagner to get this Norwich City team into shape. The second half of this season might be solely focused on preparing for next season and the seasons ahead, whilst Blackburn Rovers are well underway in their rebuild under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

“Two Championship teams meeting in the FA Cup is always difficult to predict and how strong of a starting XI each side will name on Sunday remains to be seen.

“Neither side is in fine form right now but for me, Rovers have slightly more momentum at the minute, and after winning at Carrow Road just a few weeks ago, I think they could win this one again.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers embarked on a decent run in the Carabao Cup being before being easily dispatched by Nottingham Forest and I think they’ll progress to the Fourth Round at least in the FA Cup too.

“It remains to be seen if David Wagner is in place in time to lead the Canaries for this one but if he’s not, I can see Rovers getting the better or them.

“Neither side is in particularly great form but if this one comes too soon for Wagner to lead Norwich out, I’ll back the visitors.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers