Hull City’s 2016 play-off final winning side – where are they now?

It’s been six-and-a-half years since Hull City defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final.

The game was decided by a Mo Diame wonder strike as Hull City hung on for a 1-0 victory, ultimately sealing Steve Bruce’s second promotion to the top tier with the club.

Now, we take a look at the Tigers’ starting XI from that day and look at where they are nowadays…

Eldin Jakupovic

He became a fan favourite in between the sticks in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, but has since seen very little first-0team football. He currently plays for Everton, where he serves as backup to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic.

Moses Odubajo

The full-back had no luck with injuries, but was a key player for the Tigers on the right side. After spells with Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR, Odubajo now plays in Greece for Aris Thessaloniki.

Michael Dawson

The former England international spent four successful years at the club and ended up retiring at Nottingham Forest. Now, he often works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Curtis Davies

Davies played 144 times for the Tigers and now, he plays in League One for Derby County, who sit 4th in the league.

Andy Robertson

The left-back, who was also part of Hull’s Europa League qualifying side, played 115 times for the club. With a Premier League title and a Champions League to his name, Robertson has been the most successful of this side by far.

Jake Livermore

The second of three players who were signed from Spurs in the 2013/14 Premier League season, Livermore now plays for West Brom, where he played under Steve Bruce again before the ex-Hull City boss’ sacking.

Tom Huddlestone

Huddlestone played 37 appearances in the Tigers’ promotion-winning season and returned for another spell in the 2021/22 campaign. Now though, he plays for Manchester United’s U21s in a development role.

Ahmed Elmohamady

Achieving 88 caps for Egypt, Elmohamady saw the prime of his career take place at Hull under Bruce, who had him at Sunderland and took him to Aston Villa, where he retired last season.

Mo Diame

The goalscorer on the day for the East Yorkshire outfit, Diame surprisingly left the club to join Championship side Newcastle United. Now, after time in Qatar with Al Ahil, the Senegalese ace plays in the Spanish third-tier for Fuenlabrada.

Robert Snodgrass

The Scotsman played an integral part in the second half of the promotion-winning campaign after coming back from injury, eventually assisting Diame for the play-off final winner. The winger now plays in his home country for Hearts.

Abel Hernandez

Last but not least is former Uruguay international Hernandez. He netted 20 goals in the 2015/16 season but has bounced from club to club since. He’s spent time in Russia, Qatar, Brazil and Mexico but most recently returned to his native to join former club Penarol.