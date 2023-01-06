Hull City boss speaks out on club’s pursuit of Crystal Palace youngster Ebiowei

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior says his side are ‘still working hard’ on the potential loan capture of Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei.

The Tigers sit 16th in the Championship after 26 games this season. Rosenior’s arrival has steadied the ship at the MKM Stadium and this window is his first chance to bring in his own players ahead of what will hopefully be a successful stint for the club.

One player heavily linked with Hull City is Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei. The 19-year-old is a versatile attacker who has a few Premier League appearances to his name, alongside a stint in the Championship before. Now, speaking to HullLive, Rosenior admits he’s hopeful of securing an agreement for Ebiowei as soon as possible.

He said:

“With Malcolm, we’re still working hard, not just on that one, but many other ones, and when I have news which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, I’ll let you know.

“It would be (a big coup). Honestly, I think he’s going to go to the top and it’s also whether Crystal Palace see fit to let him go. Hopefully, I will have a positive conclusion to that one (Ebiowei).”

A sign of confidence?

When managers come out and talk like this ahead of a potential signing it’s often because they are confident of securing a deal.

Ebiowei didn’t set the Championship on fire at Derby County last season, but his records in the youth leagues are good and it seems only a matter of time before those stats translate into the senior game.

The Crystal Palace star has a bright future ahead of him, but he still has a lot to prove before he gets his chance at Selhurst Park. A move to Hull City could prove a key in unlocking that door and given Rosenior already knows Ebiowei from his time at the Rams, this could prove an easy transition to make.

The Tigers look set for a busy window this month and this would be an exciting addition.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rosenior manages to confirm the capture of Ebiowei before his side clash with Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.