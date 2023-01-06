Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic all keen on 15-goal striker, report claims

Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, and Wigan Athletic all hold an interest in Northampton Town striker Sam Hoskins, claims Football League World.

Hoskins, 29, has scored 15 goals in 19 League Two appearances for Northampton Town so far this season, making him the current top scorer in the English fourth tier. He was linked with a Championship move earlier in the season but nothing materialised, and he’s now been linked with a Championship move once again.

Football League World claim that Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, and Wigan Athletic are all keen on the Englishman, but that the potential price tag for Hoskins – who’s under contract at Northampton until 2024 – is deterring the Championship trio from making a move right now.

Wigan Athletic currently sit bottom of the Championship table and Huddersfield Town sit in 23rd. Rotherham United are in 21st but have tumbled down the table in recent weeks.

Agent talk? Or a genuine interest?

Hoskins has enjoyed a good season so far. But at 29 years old and having very little Championship experience to his name, a move to a side needing surefire goals to fire them to safety seems rather unlikely.

And given the fact that Hoskins is under contract until 2024, there seems to be very little point in either Huddersfield, Rotherham, or Wigan holding an interest in Hoskins and so this link seems somewhat null and void.

But it could signal the Championship trio’s hopes to sign a striker in this month’s transfer window and all three clubs could definitely do with some attacking additions, especially after 22nd place Blackpool’s strong start to the January transfer window.

Huddersfield, Rotherham, and Wigan are all in action in the FA Cup this weekend.