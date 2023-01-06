George Hirst latest: Tomasson coy on striker’s Blackburn Rovers future as Ipswich Town push for deal

Blackburn Rovers’ loaned in striker George Hirst has seen plenty of speculation surround his immediate future in the early stages of the January window.

Ipswich Town were among those keen on signing the Leicester City man in the summer but it was Blackburn Rovers who were able to secure a loan deal with an option to buy.

His time at Ewood Park has been a tough one though. 11 appearances are yet to yield a goal and it has been reported that the most likely outcome of this month is that he’s recalled and sent elsewhere for the rest of the season.

But what’s the latest on Hirst?

Since the recall reports first emerged, there has been claims of returning interest from Ipswich Town.

TWTD said on Thursday evening that the Tractor Boys are hoping to complete the loan signing of Hirst until the end of the season, with the expectation that he will be recalled from Blackburn and then sent to Portman Road.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been quizzed on what the immediate future holds for their loaned in striker too.

However, while speaking with Lancs Live, the Dane remained tight-lipped and refused to be drawn on his transfer fate, stating that for now, he’s still in his plans.

“At the moment there’s a lot of rumours.

“I can’t say more about it. At the moment, yes [he’s in my plans].”

A change of scenery is looking more and more likely for Hirst this winter, and with Ipswich Town reviving their summer interest in the Leicester City loanee, they seem to be in a strong position to land a deal this time around.

Tomasson wasn’t giving too much away when discussing the striker’s situation but given his struggles in the Championship, a winter switch could be just what Hirst needs.