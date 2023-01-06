Exeter City’s 2017 play-off final starting XI – where are they now?

Last season, Exeter City finally secured promotion back to League One after a decade confined to the fourth division of English Football.

However, most fans will tell you that they should have done so five years earlier.

After a tricky start to the 2016/17 season, the Grecians mounted an extraordinary promotion charge in the second half of the campaign, ending up 5th fifth League Two to set up a date with destiny at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

Now, we look back at the side who came so close yet so far, and look at where they are now…

Christy Pym

Pym left Exeter for Peterborough United in 2019. The young goalkeeper secured promotion to the Championship under Darren Ferguson but fell out with his manager. He now plies his trade on loan at a promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.

Jack Stacey

Stacey is one of two players in the starting XI to be playing football in the Premier League. Now at Bournemouth, the right-back is into his second Premier League season having started twice for the Cherries upon their return to the top flight.

Jordan Moore-Taylor

After Exeter City lost their second consecutive play-off final to Coventry City, former manager Tisdale activated a clause in his contract taking Moore-Taylor to Milton Keynes. After struggling for minutes after the dismissal of Tisdale, the defender returned to the South West with Forest Green Rovers.

Troy Brown

A rock in the Grecians defence for four seasons, Brown departed Exeter City having struggled for game time under Matt Taylor. Brown briefly joined Dundee United before linking up with former Grecian Robbie Simpson at Chelmsford.

Brown has been without a club since 2020.

Craig Woodman

An undisputed club legend, Woodman racked up 246 league appearances for the Grecians over six seasons. The 40-year-old left back can now be spotted at the Ian Moorcroft Stadium playing for Tiverton Town, just 14 miles from Exeter.

Ryan Harley

Harley was another player to link up with Tisdale at MK Dons. The midfielder left after two seasons to join Bath City and subsequently Frome Town in non-league. Harley retired from playing in 2022 to assist Notts County manager Luke Williams at Meadow Lane.

Lloyd James

After leaving SJP in 2018, James joined Forest Green Rovers, spending time on loan at Torquay United before terminating his contract in 2020. James joined Bath City and gained promotion to the National League South with Taunton Town, where he remains today.

Jake Taylor

Taylor departed Exeter City in 2021 to join Stevenage after seven seasons at St James Park. The single capped Welsh midfielder remains at Broadhall Way and looks set to finally achieve promotion to League One.

Joel Grant

After leaving St James Park in 2017, Grant is one of few players to do the unthinkable and join Devon Derby rivals, Plymouth Argyle. The Jamaican winger left for Swindon Town in 2020, then signing for Grimsby Town and now he plays non-league football with Nantwich Town.

Ollie Watkins

The diamond in the crown of the Grecians’ golden generation, Watkins is now an elite-level striker with 28 Premier League goals at Aston Villa. The former Exeter City star became the first academy graduate to score for England when he came on against San Marino at Wembley Stadium.

David Wheeler

The only scorer for Exeter City in the final, Wheeler joined QPR in 2017, scoring on his first start for the club. The winger left after nine games and loan spells at Portsmouth and MK Dons. Wheeler now plays for Wycombe Wanderers and scored against the Grecians this season.