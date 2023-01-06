Crystal Palace happy to send Ebiowei to QPR but R’s may not give the go-ahead, here’s why

Crystal Palace are happy to send Malcolm Ebiowei on loan to QPR for the remainder of the season, but QPR’s priority right now is a striker signing, says West London Sport.

Ebiowei, 19, looks set to leave Crystal Palace on loan this month, and several Championship teams have been linked with his services including Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Swansea City, and QPR.

But West London Sport have revealed that, whilst Crystal Palace ‘have indicated they would be happy’ to send Ebiowei on loan to QPR for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, QPR may instead choose to fill one of their remaining loan spaces with a striker this month.

As per West London Sport’s report, QPR have four players on loan as things stand and clubs in the Championship ‘can have a maximum of five loan players in a matchday squad’.