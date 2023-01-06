Coventry City’s 2018 play-off final winning side – where are they now?

Coventry City were playing League Two football five years ago, but the Sky Blues now sit 14th in the Championship.

After finishing sixth in the league, Mark Robins’ side were put up against Notts County in the play-off semi-finals. Heading to Nottingham, the score was 1-1, and in front of a sold-out Meadow Lane, the Sky Blues put one of their best performances in recent years as they ran out 4-1 winners.

This led to them meeting Exter City at Wembley in the final, a side who were coming off the back of a play-off final loss the year prior. The Sky Blues ran out 3-1 victors that day and here, we look at the starting XI and where they are now…

Lee Burge

The shot-stopper joined Sunderland in 2019 and now plays for League Two side Northampton Town.

Jack Grimmer

Since leaving the Sky Blues in 2019, the Scottish right-back has spent his days at Wycombe Wanderers, racking up over 100 appearances.

Jordan Willis

Another player to leave in 2019, the Coventry City academy graduate also joined Sunderland, who he has recently left in a bid to find a club elsewhere. It will be hoped he can find a new home after a torrid time with injuries in recent years.

Dominic Hyam

The 27-year-old was still a Coventry City first team regular before being sold to Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2022. He’s quickly become a popular figure at Ewood Park too.

Chris Stokes

Stokes left the Sky Blues just over a month after the Wembley triumph, joining Bury to help them to a League Two promotion. He then spent time with Stevenage and Forest Green Rovers before joining Kilmarnock, where he remains today.

Tom Bayliss

The brightest prospect in this promotion side, Bayliss joined Preston North End for an undisclosed fee in August 2019. It didn’t work out for him at Deepdale and now, he’s on the books with Shrewsbury Town.

Liam Kelly

The only player from the Wembley Squad still at the club, Kelly is currently club captain although has struggled for first-team appearances as of late.

Michael Doyle

The club captain at the time, Doyle left in January 2019 for Notts County, where he retired and became a coach. That was where he first linked up with Ian Burchnall, who he is now assistant to at Forest Green.

Jordan Shipley

The fourth and final Coventry City academy graduate in this squad is Shipley, who continued with the Sky Blues until he was released at the end of the 2021/22 season. Now, he plays alongside Bayliss at Shrewsbury Town.

Marc McNulty

McNulty is arguably the biggest ‘what if’ in this squad. He joined Reading in July 2018, and went on to make just 13 league appearances. After three loan spells in Scotland and two with Sunderland, McNulty was released by Reading in 2022 and is now without a club.

Maxime Biamou

The biggest cult legend to come out of this squad, Biamou continued with Coventry City until 2021, when he was released. The Frenchman joined Dundee United in October 2021, and made three league appearances before being released in July 2022.