Burnley man arrives in new country ahead of proposed winter transfer

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood has arrived in the United States ahead of his proposed move to Charlotte FC, it has emerged from The Athletic.

Burnley man Westwood hasn’t been seen in action for the Clarets ever since the serious ankle injury he suffered against West Ham towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It emerged earlier this month that the Nantwich-born midfielder was drawing interest from the MLS, with Charlotte FC said to have wrapped up a deal for the experienced midfielder.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding his proposed move to the States.

The Athletic reports that Westwood has now landed in America ahead of his switch to the MLS. There have been checks on his ankle after his long-term injury and now, providing there are no late problems, Westwood will make the exit and an announcement will be made in the coming days.

A new start for a great servant…

Obviously 2022 was a difficult year for Westwood and Burnley amid the injury and relegation. However, he leaves the club with a solid legacy after joining almost six years ago.

He’s notched up seven goals and 23 assists in 181 outings across all competitions for the Clarets, with his set-piece ability and leadership skills making him a valuable asset to Sean Dyche’s side over the years.

Westwood hasn’t had the chance to play under the new management of Vincent Kompany but with a new challenge beckoning, it will be hoped he can fare well Stateside.

It would mark the first time the 32-year-old has played outside England after breaking through at Crewe Alexandra before stepping up the leagues with Aston Villa and then Burnley.