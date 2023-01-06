Blackburn boss hands potential transfer blow to Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and more after recent Tayo Edun revelation

Jon Dahl Tomasson has spoken out about the rumours linking Tayo Edun with a loan move away from Blackburn Rovers this month.

Edun, 24, has been an inconsistent figure in Blackburn Rovers’ squad so far this season. The versatile talent has made just eight appearances, assisting once in the Championship to date.

Tomasson’s side sit 3rd in the second tier and this month’s business could prove crucial to their chances of remaining in the play-off battle for the rest of the campaign.

Edun was linked with several League One clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, and Lincoln City.

The report stated a move wasn’t imminent, and now speaking to LancsLive, Tomasson has confirmed this:

“He will not be leaving on loan next week, no. Maybe, we can’t say at the moment (for the rest of the month) but at the moment we need everyone.

“First, we need to think of ourselves as a club, and then we see what are the opportunities afterwards, you never know, to be honest at the minute there’s no-one out of the building but you never know.”

Whilst Tomasson hasn’t written a deal off completely, he has made it clear that he holds reservations about letting the likes of Edun leave at the moment.

Turning their attention elsewhere

January is always a tough window to make the signings required to get you ready for the rest of the season.

And with so many clubs at the same level competing for Edun’s signature, it may be a drawn out negotiation anyway. That, partnered with Tomasson’s admission that he won’t sanction a move until after next week at the earliest, may lead to some of the interested clubs pursuing other targets.

Blackburn Rovers have been inconsistent this season and they do need all the help they can get at the moment to avoid being pulled out of this incredibly tight battle for the top-six.

It’ll be interesting to see if this one materialises or if Tomasson decides Edun is best equipped staying at Ewood Park. Next up for Blackburn Rovers is a clash against Norwich City in the FA Cup this weekend.