Birmingham City’s stance on rumoured swoop for Plymouth Argyle man revealed

Birmingham City have ‘no plans to make a January move’ for Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis, reports BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City look to be in the market for attacking additions this month, with a number of names having so far been linked with a potential move to St Andrew’s.

One name linked is Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson, but BirminghamLive say that the Scot won’t be joining Blues this month. And another name mentioned on social media is former Wolves man Ennis, 23, who currently plays for Plymouth Argyle in League One.

But BirminghamLive say that a move for Ennis is not something that John Eustace’s side are looking into. Brian Dick writes that Blues have ‘no plans to make a January move’ for the Plymouth man, who’s scored eight goals in League One so far this season.

The Wolverhampton-born Ennis joined Plymouth on a permanent basis in 2021 and he’s since scored 18 goals in 73 league appearances for the club. But reports have emerged this morning that Blues are set to bring in Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton, in what seems like an exciting signing for Eustace’s side.

1 of 12 Where did Jordan Rhodes start his professional career? Huddersfield Town Rochdale Blackburn Rovers Ipswich Town

A boost for Argyle…

Whilst Blues may be missing out on a potentially shrewd signing here, at the same time, this news will come as a huge boost for Plymouth.

The Green Army currently sit in 1st place of the League One table and have a four-point lead over Sheffield Wednesday in 2nd, and Ennis has been a key player for the club so far.

Steven Schumacher has already lost Morgan Whittaker this month, who’s returned to parent club Swansea, and so keeping Ennis around will take priority in this month’s transfer window.

Up next for Plymouth is a trip to Bolton Wanderers in League One this weekend, whilst Birmingham City take on Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.