‘At risk of a slip up’ – Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland prediction: The72

Shrewsbury Town host Sunderland this weekend in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury Town sit 16th in League One following a poor run of games. Steve Cotterill’s side will want to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in the third tier this season and they could use this game against Sunderland to their advantage.

The Black Cats sit 8th in the Championship at the moment and Tony Mowbray’s side have developed a reputation for playing some attractive football throughout the campaign so far. This game will give them a chance to take a different approach and it’s one that may or may not come off.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Shrewsbury Town have a very capable squad for League One and their poor run of form probably won’t last too much longer. Cotterill’s side have received three red cards in three games now and will be hoping that rot ends here, which it will need to if they are to stand any chance against Sunderland.

“Mowbray will likely rotate heavily which will give some fringe players valuable minutes. This change could see a fairly sloppy Sunderland performance and one that could be pounced on by the hosts.

“I can see this one being quite tight, but in the end I think the natural quality in Sunderland’s squad will see them progress to the next round.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Sunderland

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

James Ray

“Sunderland should take the chance to rotate their ranks here but that could put them at risk of a slip up.

“Thankfully, Shrewsbury aren’t coming into this one in a great way, so the Black Cats should be confident of progressing. However, the cup can throw up a surprise or two and if Mowbray fields a changed side, I can see the Shrews taking this one to a replay.

“It will depend heavily on the teams put out but I’m going to go for a draw to take this one back to the Stadium of Light for a second tie.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Sunderland