Wigan Athletic man attracting loan interest from League One, report claims

Wigan Athletic attacker Anthony Scully is attracting loan interest in League One, claims The Real EFL.

Scully, 23, has made just four appearances in the Championship so far this season. The former Lincoln City winger joined the Tics back in September, but has failed to make much of an impact.

Kolo Toure’s recent appointment doesn’t seem to have changed things at the DW Stadium for Scully, with the winger left out of the squad in their past two league defeats.

Now, reports are suggesting Scully may be back on the move to the third tier with several clubs rumoured to hold interest in the forward. Three clubs are reportedly interested with at least one of those inside the top-six as things stand.

Holding him back?

Scully is a proven talent in League One. Last season he managed 11 goals and seven assists in 35 League One games, beating the previous year with three more goal contributions.

It remains to be seen whether Scully would be allowed to leave, but he doesn’t appear part of Toure’s current plans and they are leaving a talented player to lose all match sharpness watching from the sidelines.

Wigan Athletic sit bottom of the Championship and unless they experience a drastic change in their style of play and mentality, they look condemned to relegation.

Allowing Scully to build up his momentum in League One would aid the Tics should they go down, as they would have a proven player with lots of quality, who would be ready to hit the ground running next season.

And even if the Tics survive, Scully can still contribute in the second tier; he just hasn’t had the chance to prove it yet.