West Brom striker to spend the rest of the season out on loan

West Brom have confirmed youngster Mo Faal has extended his AFC Fylde loan until the end of the season.

West Brom have seen a host of promising talents emerge from their youth academy and break into the first-team picture.

Among those hoping to do just that in the years to come is 19-year-old striker Faal. He’s been a regular for the U18s and U21s over recent seasons and made his Baggies debut against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in the 2021/22 campaign.

He’s been getting a taste of senior football away from The Hawthorns this season too, spending a month with Telford United before linking up with AFC Fylde in December.

Now, after two goals in two appearances for the National League North outfit, Faal’s loan has been extended.

As confirmed on West Brom’s official website, the young striker will spend the rest of the season with Adam Murray’s side as they bid to return to the National League.

Faal made his debut off the bench against Gloucester City and netted a match-winning brace before earning his first start in a 1-0 win over Chorley on New Year’s Day.

Making the next step…

After amassing plenty of game time in academy football, it seems the right time for Faal to be playing regularly at a senior level.

His promising debut for AFC Fylde shows he’s got goals in him on the first-team stage too, so it will be hoped he can kick on over the second half of the season with Murray and co and continue his development away from The Hawthorns.

A host of West Brom’s youth talents could probably benefit from a shot on the first-team stage over the second half of the season, so it will be interesting to see if anyone joins Faal out on loan this month.