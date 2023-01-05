Watford chasing Manchester United defender, says agent

Watford are interested in a loan move for Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, according to his agent Jon Smith.

Smith revealed in an interview with Caught Offside that the defender could be sent out on loan before his contract expires at the end of the season, with Watford one of several clubs interested.

The centre-back has not long returned from two unproductive loan spells at Aston Villa and Napoli, where he amassed ten appearances overall. Prior to this, Tuanzebe had an earlier spell at Villa where he featured heavily as they gained promotion; something Slaven Bilic’s Watford will look to replicate.

Watford are desperate for numbers with centre-back Christian Kabasele the latest to join their extensive injury list that features another central defender in Kortney Hause.

A rebuild at Watford?

After a period of much uncertainty at Watford, things are starting to settle down, and Bilic is being backed in the transfer window.

The signings of winger Matheus Martins and midfielder Ismael Kone have been confirmed, and the arrival of Benfica right-back Joao Ferreira looks set to be completed too.

A centre-back could be next on the agenda and the incoming of Tuanzebe could be perfect for Bilic to bolster his defence with some Championship experience. This could also open the door for the Congo-born defender to stay on a permanent basis once his contract expires in June.

The Hornets are 4th in the Championship but currently have a threadbare squad due to 13 injuries, including three picked up in their recent win away at Norwich City. Arrivals are crucial if Watford wish to maintain their position in the play-offs and return to the Premier League.